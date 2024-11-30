Marquette stay undefeated with 94-62 rout of Western Carolina

article

Kam Jones had 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds as No. 10 Marquette remained unbeaten by breezing to a 94-62 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Marquette (8-0) continued its fastest start since 2011-12, when it won its first 10 games. That team ended up 27-8 with a Sweet 16 appearance.

Jones threatened to get his second triple-double of the season. He headed to the bench for good with 5:42 remaining, 37 seconds after recording his 10th assist.

The 6-foot-5 guard had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 76-58 victory over No. 13 Purdue on Nov. 19.

Marquette reserve guard Zaide Lowery was helped to the locker room after getting injured with less than two minutes left in the game. Lowery was clutching his left knee as he went to the floor.

Ben Gold had 12 points and Stevie Mitchell added 10 for Marquette.

Bernard Pelote compiled 13 points and eight rebounds for Western Carolina (2-4). Jamar Livingston had 10 points.

Takeaways

Western Carolina: The Catamounts have lost three straight, all against major-conference opponents. Western Carolina fell 82-69 at Wake Forest on Nov. 19 and 91-57 at Florida State on Tuesday.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles had a second straight blowout victory three days after trouncing Stonehill 90-57 as they prepare for a much tougher week. Marquette visits No. 5 Iowa State on Wednesday before hosting No. 15 Wisconsin next Saturday.

Key moment

After trailing by as many as 16, Western Carolina scored seven straight points to get Marquette's lead down to 37-28 with 3:55 left in the first half. Marquette responded by outscoring the Catamounts 12-2 the rest of the half and making the first basket of the second half. The lead didn't drop below 17 the rest of the way.

Key stats

Marquette shot 51.4% (37 of 72) from the floor. The Golden Eagles have shot 50% or better in three straight games.

Up next

Western Carolina hosts Bellarmine on Wednesday. Marquette visits Iowa State on Wednesday.