Marquette falls at Seton Hall, Parham finishes with 17 points

The Brief Marquette lost to Seton Hall 69-64 on the road Saturday afternoon. Royce Parham finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles.



Adam Clark's 19 points helped Seton Hall defeat Marquette 69-64 on Saturday.

By the numbers:

Clark also contributed six assists for the Pirates (16-6, 6-5 Big East Conference). A.J. Staton-McCray scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Stephon Payne III shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. Tajuan Simpkins also scored nine points.

Royce Parham finished with 17 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the Golden Eagles (8-15, 3-9). Marquette also got 16 points, six rebounds and two steals from Nigel James Jr. Ben Gold finished with 10 points.

Staton-McCray scored eight points in the first half and Seton Hall went into the break trailing 41-33. Clark's 15-point second half helped Seton Hall finish off the five-point victory.

