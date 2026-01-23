Marquette loses at Butler, Bulldogs' Bizjack scores 28 points

article

The Brief Marquette lost to Butler 87-76 on the road Friday night, Jan. 23. Nigel James Jr. and Chase Ross each scored 15 points for the Golden Eagles.



Finley Bizjack had 28 points in Butler's 87-76 win over Marquette on Friday.

By the numbers:

Bizjack had five rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-7, 4-5 Big East Conference). Michael Ajayi scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds and five assists. Jamie Kaiser Jr. had 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Nigel James Jr. and Chase Ross each scored 15 points for the Golden Eagles (7-14, 2-8). Royce Parham had 14 points and three blocks.

Butler took the lead with 10:45 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Bizjack led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-36 at the break. Butler used a 13-2 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 87-74 with 36 seconds left.

