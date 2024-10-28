Jordan Love's strained groin; status uncertain for game against Lions

article

The Brief Jordan Love's status ahead of the Lions game is uncertain because of his strained groin. The Green Bay Packers have not offered details on Love’s injury. "If he can go, he’ll go," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday.



Jordan Love’s status is up in the air heading into the Green Bay Packers’ showdown with the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions, a matchup between the NFC’s two hottest teams.

Love left the Packers’ 30-27 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday in the third quarter with a groin issue. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the quarterback has a groin strain.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Packers haven’t offered details on Love’s injury. NFL Network first reported the results of Love’s MRI.

"If he can go, he’ll go," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. "So we’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week. But if we feel like he can’t protect himself, then we certainly wouldn’t put him in that position."

LaFleur said Love initially got hurt during the first series of the game. Love continued to play until he dropped to the ground near the sideline after completing a second-down pass to Josh Jacobs early in the third quarter.

"I just thought it was a tough, gritty performance," LaFleur said.

If Love is unable to play Sunday, the Packers still have reason to feel good about their chances with backup Malik Willis.

Willis already has started two games this season and led the Packers to victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans while Love recovered from an injured left medial collateral ligament.

He delivered again Sunday when Green Bay got the ball on its own 30 with 1:48 left in a tie game. Willis connected with Jayden Reed on a 51-yard completion that got the Packers in field-goal range. Brandon McManus won the game by making a 24-yard field goal as time expired.

Willis’ track record didn’t suggest he was capable of this when the Packers gave up a seventh-round pick to acquire him from the Titans just before the season. The 2022 third-round pick from Liberty had made three starts for Tennessee – all as a rookie – and hadn’t thrown for as many as 100 yards in any of them. He went 35 of 66 with the Titans with three interceptions and no touchdown passes.

He has completed 74.4% of his passes with the Packers for 380 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

"I’m so impressed by his ability to go in there mid-game," LaFleur said. "The moment’s not too big for him. I don’t think that’s the case for everybody. It seems like his heartbeat, it just stays pretty consistent. There were some big-time plays he made in that game, obviously, and I also think the belief that the team has in him and his ability to lead us, I think it’s pretty evident when you watch us play."