The Green Bay Packers downgraded starting quarterback Jordan Love to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury.

Love was listed as questionable on Friday. Quarterback Sean Clifford was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Love injured his left medial collateral ligament on the third-to-last play of the Packers’ season-opening 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 in Brazil. He hasn’t practiced all week.

Willis appears on track to start for the Packers less than three weeks after joining the team. The Packers acquired Willis from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick in a trade that was announced Aug. 27.

Willis, a 2022 third-round pick from Liberty, made his only three previous career starts during his rookie season. The Titans went 1-2 in those games, and Willis didn’t throw for 100 yards in any of them.

Clifford, a 2023 fifth-round pick from Penn State, is expected to back up Malik Willis on Sunday.