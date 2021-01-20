Expand / Collapse search

James Jones: What's it going to take for the Packers to win Sunday?

Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. - What's it going to take for the Packers to win Sunday? James Jones shares some thoughts with FOX6's Tim Van Vooren.

A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fly to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 24 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have something in common besides being three of the four starting quarterbacks remaining in the NFL playoffs.