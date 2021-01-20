James Jones: What's it going to take for the Packers to win Sunday?

James Jones talks about Packers in the NFC Championship game
GREEN BAY, Wis. - What's it going to take for the Packers to win Sunday? James Jones shares some thoughts with FOX6's Tim Van Vooren.
A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fly to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 24 at Lambeau Field.
