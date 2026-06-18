IndyCar at Road America; rain chance adds wrinkle to race prep
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - The weather forecast for Sunday’s IndyCar race at Road America is a bit concerning, but the forecast for the series as a whole is nothing but sunny.
The entire IndyCar schedule can be seen on FOX6 again this year, with Sunday’s race slated to start at 1 p.m. live from Road America.
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The series will also be back in Wisconsin in late August at the Milwaukee Mile.
Tim Van Vooren had a chance to talk racing with a couple of drivers, allowing them to go Beyond the Game.
The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 Sports team.