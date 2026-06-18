IndyCar at Road America; rain chance adds wrinkle to race prep

The Brief IndyCar returns to Road America on Sunday, with the race scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Drivers said possible rain during the race weekend could affect setup, preparation and strategy. The series will return to Wisconsin in late August for races at the Milwaukee Mile.



The weather forecast for Sunday’s IndyCar race at Road America is a bit concerning, but the forecast for the series as a whole is nothing but sunny.

The entire IndyCar schedule can be seen on FOX6 again this year, with Sunday’s race slated to start at 1 p.m. live from Road America.

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The series will also be back in Wisconsin in late August at the Milwaukee Mile.

Tim Van Vooren had a chance to talk racing with a couple of drivers, allowing them to go Beyond the Game.