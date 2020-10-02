High school football rolls into Week 2, season openers for some

Another Friday, another slate of high school football games in southeastern Wisconsin on Oct. 2.

Normally, October would signal a closing stretch toward postseason aspirations for many programs. In a season postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the action is just getting started.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured in intracity rivalry -- West Bend East versus West Bend West.

Though it was Week 2 for many, it was the season opener for defending Division II champion Brookfield East against Sussex- Hamilton.

