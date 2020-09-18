Expand / Collapse search

Groin injury sidelines Packers DT Kenny Clark for Lions game

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
Associated Press
article

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kenny Clark #97 of the Green Bay Packers congratulates teammate Za'Darius Smith #55 on a sack of Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 1

Expand

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark won’t be available for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after a groin injury knocked him out of a season-opening victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Clark wouldn’t be playing in the team’s home opener.

“I know he’s doing everything in his power to be back as quickly as possible, but he won’t able to play this weekend,” LaFleur said.

Clark’s absence leaves Green Bay without its best defensive lineman.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The 2016 first-round draft pick was selected to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement last year. Clark signed a four-year, $70 million extension last month.

NFC battle: Packers square up against Lions in home opener
slideshow

NFC battle: Packers square up against Lions in home opener

The Green Bay Packers return to Titletown for Week 2 to host the Detroit Lions -- it's a game you can see only on FOX6.

Packers' Jones plans to 'let my play do the talking' this season
slideshow

Packers' Jones plans to 'let my play do the talking' this season

FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with running back Aaron Jones to talk about the Packers starting off the season right and the statement he made on the sidelines late in the game.

Packers' Valdes-Scantling ready to build on Week 1 effort
slideshow

Packers' Valdes-Scantling ready to build on Week 1 effort

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling already has showcased the traits that have inspired such exhilaration and exasperation.