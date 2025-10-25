The Brief The Green Bay Packers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It marks the first time Green Bay will play against Aaron Rodgers. The historic franchises' most notable meeting came in Super Bowl XLV.



The Packers take the field in Pittsburgh for a Sunday night showdown against the Steelers.

Big picture view:

Green Bay (4-1-1) is coming off a win over the Arizona Cardinals and sits atop the NFC standings entering Week 8. Pittsburgh (4-2) leads the AFC North but lost its last game to the Cincinnati Bengals.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The backstory:

For the first time, the Packers will take the field with Aaron Rodgers wearing their opponent's colors. Rodgers played 18 seasons for the Packers, the most in franchise history, and threw a franchise-record 475 touchdown passes. He won four league MVP awards and Super Bowl XLV – against the Steelers, no less.

Green Bay traded Rodgers to the New York Jets in 2023, where he played two seasons before joining the Steelers this offseason. Outside the green-and-gold, he has started 24 games and thrown 42 touchdown passes to 16 interceptions. His record in those starts, though, is 10-14. His teams are yet to reach the playoffs.

Related article

Jordan Love has started 38 games since taking over the QB1 role in Green Bay. He has gone 22-15-1 in his regular-season starts and thrown for 67 touchdown passes versus 24 interceptions. The Packers have made the playoffs each of the past two seasons, going 1-2.

By the numbers:

Green Bay is 20-16 against Pittsburgh, including a win in Super Bowl XLV. However, the Packers are 7-9 at Pittsburgh and have not won a game there since 1970. Pittsburgh has won six of the last seven regular-season games played.

Local perspective:

Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt is from Pewaukee and played for the Wisconsin Badgers before becoming a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Teammates Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig also played at Wisconsin.