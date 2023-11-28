Packers' Romeo Doubs: Team 'sticking together' ahead of Chiefs clash

article

The Green Bay Packers are squarely in the playoff hunt, sitting at 5-6.

FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with wide receiver Romeo Doubs to discuss what has helped this young team click following a big win over the Lions.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Romeo Doubs is joining us from Green Bay after a 29-22 victory over the Lions. Romeo, talk to me about that postgame locker. What were the vibes like and what was it like seeing Rashan Gary so emotional after he received that game ball?"

"The vibes were high," said Romeo Doubs. "I mean just a guy like RG, you just, that's a guy who you would want to go to war with every single day and it shows every week that he plays. He plays with a heavy heart, and he plays with swag. He plays with confidence and it's just great to you know, be with somebody like him, so it's exciting."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "For you guys on the offense, we've seen you make so many improvements the last month. Everyone is more in sync with Jordan Love. I know you guys knew you'd be a good offense, but what's it like now being able to show that on the field?"

"It's a great feeling," said Doubs. "We make sure it starts with the practice habits, it starts with the meetings, and we just make sure it carries over to the field and you know, it's been showing. The ultimate goal is to show that we can be consistent in that sense and just continue to do our 1/11th."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "What do you think has helped you guys click this last month?"

"I would definitely say just being there for each other because when things weren't going in our favor in a sense, I mean as a core, as a unit, it's easy to be so separate," said Doubs. "So, just making sure that we be resilient, and you know the trials and tribulations that we come across. Whether or not it's in the past or just moving on forward, whatever happens and whatever comes in front of us, we just make sure that we stick together as a unit and just make sure that we're there for one another."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "How are the improvements that you've seen in yourself on the field?"

"I've been improving really well," said Doubs. "You know, if I can just go back a year ago, right around this time, just to now, I've learned a lot of football. I'm confident enough that I can go out and play at a high level and it's exciting that I get to kind of witness it myself. Just the growth from year one to year two and throughout the rest of my career, whatever happens, I'm going to be appreciative for it."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "You guys have a big task coming up with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. They've got a stingy defense, so how can you guys challenge them offensively?"

"Just playing our game," said Doubs. "Just making sure that we don't turn the ball over. Winning the turnover battle is huge in this game because I know they got some pretty good players on defense, some pretty experienced players. Offensively, as long as we keep playing our game and just make sure that we do our 1/11th moving forward, only good things will happen."