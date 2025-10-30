The Brief The Green Bay Packers host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Packers are 13-6 against the Panthers all time, including a playoff win. Kickoff is set for noon – only on FOX6. A special edition of FOX6 News follows.



The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field for a clash with the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for noon Sunday – only on FOX6. Stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.

Big picture view:

Winners of three straight games, Green Bay (5-1-1) sits atop the conference standings headed into Week 9. Carolina (4-4) is second in the NFC South and coming off a 40-9 home loss against the Buffalo Bills.

The backstory:

The Packers are 11-6 against the Panthers all time in the regular season. Green Bay also won the lone playoff meeting between the teams on the road to winning Super Bowl XXXI.

Green Bay has won three straight against Carolina. The Packers have also scored 24 or more points in each of the last 11 games, the last five of which have ultimately been decided by single digits.

Local perspective:

Offensive lineman Yosh Njiman, who played four seasons in Green Bay after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019, now plays for Carolina.

Former Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers is currently a senior defensive assistant for the Panthers. And Jim Caldwell, a senior coaching advisor for the Panthers, is from Beloit.

Editor's note: All records are entering Week 9.