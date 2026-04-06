Packers job fairs; team seeks workers to join Lambeau experience

article

The Brief The Packers are hosting walk-in job fairs at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on April 7 and April 21 for seasonal and part-time roles. Positions include guest services, security, and food/beverage staffing for upcoming events like the Luke Combs concerts and the 2026 football season. Applicants must be at least 16, possess strong communication skills, and be available for all home games.



The Green Bay Packers are seeking new part-time and seasonal employees to join the Lambeau Field experience, with two walk-in job fairs in the month of April.

Packers job fairs

What we know:

A variety of positions are available for job-seekers who want to be part of upcoming Lambeau Field events, including the Luke Combs concerts in May, as well as the 2026 football season.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The job fairs will be held:

Tuesday, April 7, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village

Tuesday, April 21, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village

Roles available

Dig deeper:

A news release from the Packers says part-time and seasonal roles with Packers guest services and security are available, as well as a variety of part-time and gameday roles with Delaware North Sportservice, the Packers’ food and beverage service provider. Delaware North representatives will be available to speak with interested parties at both job fairs.

On-site interviews will be conducted at each job fair. All applicants may park in Lambeau Field Lot 4 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street and enter the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the south side of the building.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Job-seekers must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If unable to attend, those interested in any Packers position can apply online at packers.com/employment.

Related article