2026 Green Bay Packers schedule released; here's what to know

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The Brief The Packers released their full schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday. Green Bay will open the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 13. Eight Packers regular-season games are scheduled to air on FOX.



The Green Bay Packers released their full schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday night, May 14. Here's what to know.

2026 Packers schedule

What we know:

The Packers face the rival Bears, Lions and Vikings twice, as they do every season. Green Bay will also play the NFC South and AFC East and go head-to-head against the Cowboys, Texans and Rams.

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Week 1: @ Minnesota Vikings; Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 2: @ New York Jets; Sunday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m.

Week 3: Home vs. Atlanta Falcons; Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 4: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Sunday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m.

Week 5: Home vs. Chicago Bears; Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 6: Home vs. Dallas Cowboys; Sunday, Oct. 18 at 7:20 p.m.

Week 7: Home @ Detroit Lions; Sunday, Oct. 25 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 8: Home vs. Carolina Panthers; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 9: @ New England Patriots; Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 10: Home vs. Minnesota Vikings; Sunday, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m.

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: @ Los Angeles Rams; Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.

Week 13: @ New Orleans Saints; Sunday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.

Week 14: Home vs. Buffalo Bills; Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7:20 p.m.

Week 15: Home vs. Miami Dolphins; Sunday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m.

Week 16: @ Chicago Bears; Friday, Dec. 25 at 12 p.m.

Week 17: Home vs. Houston Texans; Monday, Jan. 4 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 18: Home vs. Detroit Lions; Saturday, Jan. 9 or Sunday, Jan. 10, time TBD.

The Packers’ three preseason games will be played between Aug. 13 and Aug. 30, with road matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos before a home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Preseason Week 1: @ Pittsburgh Steelers; TBD, Aug. 13-16 at TBD

Preseason Week 2: @ Denver Broncos; TBD, Aug. 20-23 at TBD

Preseason Week 3: Home vs. Arizona Cardinals; TBD, Aug. 27-30 at TBD

Eight Packers regular-season games are scheduled to air on FOX, including two NFC North matchups against the Bears and Vikings at Lambeau Field. The FOX slate also includes road games against the Jets, Buccaneers, Lions, Patriots and Saints, plus a December home game against the Dolphins.

Via the Green Bay Packers

Packers tickets

What you can do:

For ticket information, visit the Packers' website. For a secure way of buying and selling tickets, fans can use Ticketmaster.com – the official marketplace of the Packers and the NFL.