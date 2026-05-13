Green Bay Packers 2026 week 12 matchup against LA Rams

article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the night before Thanksgiving. This Week 12 matchup will be broadcast exclusively as a streaming event on Netflix. While international games were also revealed Wednesday, the NFL will release the full 2026 season schedule on Thursday evening.



The Green Bay Packers revealed on Wednesday, May 13, its week 12 matchup for the 2026 season.

Week 12 revealed

What we know:

The Packers will be squaring up against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday evening, Nov. 25 – and the game will be streamed on Netflix. That is the day before Thanksgiving.

The NFL's games being played outside the United States were released on Wednesday, May 13 – and they include the following:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Melbourne, Australia): Sept. 10

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil): Sept. 27

Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders (London): Oct. 4

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London): Oct. 11

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London): Oct. 18

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints (Paris): Oct. 25

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons (Madrid, Spain): Nov. 8

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots (Munich, Germany): Nov. 15

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers (Mexico City): Nov. 22

What we don't know:

All NFL teams will be releasing the entire 2026 schedule on Thursday, May 14. The full reveal is set to take place at 7 p.m. on the NFL Network.

Monitor FOX6Now.com and FOX LOCAL for updates on the NFL schedule.