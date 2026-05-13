Green Bay Packers 2026 week 12 matchup against LA Rams
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GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers revealed on Wednesday, May 13, its week 12 matchup for the 2026 season.
Week 12 revealed
What we know:
The Packers will be squaring up against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday evening, Nov. 25 – and the game will be streamed on Netflix. That is the day before Thanksgiving.
The NFL's games being played outside the United States were released on Wednesday, May 13 – and they include the following:
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Melbourne, Australia): Sept. 10
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil): Sept. 27
- Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders (London): Oct. 4
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London): Oct. 11
- Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London): Oct. 18
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints (Paris): Oct. 25
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons (Madrid, Spain): Nov. 8
- Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots (Munich, Germany): Nov. 15
- Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers (Mexico City): Nov. 22
What we don't know:
All NFL teams will be releasing the entire 2026 schedule on Thursday, May 14. The full reveal is set to take place at 7 p.m. on the NFL Network.
Monitor FOX6Now.com and FOX LOCAL for updates on the NFL schedule.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the NFL and the Green Bay Packers.