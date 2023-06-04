Grafton's Juan Guerrero Hernandez, Jr. makes Mexico national team

Grafton High School's Juan Guerrero Hernandez, Jr. was selected to play on the U17 National Mexico basketball team. He said the experience made him appreciate the U.S. more.

"They invited me down to Mexico," he said. "They told me more about my culture. I ate a lot of different foods and different drinks. It was definitely a different environment. It really made me look at the U.S. way different. Like, it made me appreciate the things I got here. We were down there, and on Wednesday, we ran out of water, and I know back at home, I will never run out of water, so that is definitely different."

Juan Guerrero Hernandez, Jr. has dabbled in other sports over the years.

"Basketball is really my main thing, but in middle school, I did football and track," he said. "I just did track for conditioning and to get faster. Football, I did football since I was little, so I was double sport in basketball and football."

As for basketball, he said he strives to be a "smart player."

"Because smart...anybody can say they good or nice at this, but then that can come off as cocky," he said. "Smart, you got everything. Basketball, shooting, IQ, and this is why I am saying I am a smart basketball player."

Another passion is video games.

"I got this class where I make video games," said Juan Guerrero Hernandez, Jr. "It's a digital video design class. I customize video games. I make my own games. I made a game similar to Mario Brothers. The character, I named him after me."

Juan Guerrero Hernandez, Jr. was also selected to participate in the Nike Elite 100, an invite-only basketball event for top freshmen and sophomores in the country.

In July, he'll head back to Mexico to train with the national team.