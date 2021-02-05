Gov. Evers declares Feb. 5, 2021 as Hank Aaron Day in Wisconsin

article

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday declared Feb. 5, 2021 as Hank Aaron Day in Wisconsin -- honoring what would have been Aaron's 87th birthday.

Aaron died in Georgia on Jan. 22. The former Milwaukee Braves slugger and Hall of Fame major-leaguer left a lasting impact on the Greater Milwaukee community and also lived on the state's western banks as a member of the minor league Eau Claire Bears.

Aaron was a member of the World Series-winning 1957 Braves -- to date, the city's only World Series championship. He hit his then-record-setting 755th home run in Milwaukee County Stadium in 1976 as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 1988, Aaron was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.