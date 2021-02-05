Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Evers declares Feb. 5, 2021 as Hank Aaron Day in Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Hank Aaron (Photo by Pouya Dianat/Atlanta Braves)

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday declared Feb. 5, 2021 as Hank Aaron Day in Wisconsin -- honoring what would have been Aaron's 87th birthday. 

Aaron died in Georgia on Jan. 22. The former Milwaukee Braves slugger and Hall of Fame major-leaguer left a lasting impact on the Greater Milwaukee community and also lived on the state's western banks as a member of the minor league Eau Claire Bears.

Aaron was a member of the World Series-winning 1957 Braves -- to date, the city's only World Series championship. He hit his then-record-setting 755th home run in Milwaukee County Stadium in 1976 as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 1988, Aaron was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

Hank Aaron left lasting mark on Greater Milwaukee community

Henry ''Hank'' Aaron's death Friday, Jan. 22 at the age of 86 is a loss being felt from city to city -- including in Milwaukee, where he spent 14 of his 23 Major-League seasons with the Braves and, later, the Brewers.

Aaron, who died Friday at the age of 86, had an impact that stretched beyond the diamond. A civil rights activist, his legacy reached fans' lives and the community for years.