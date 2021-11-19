Franklin caps off unbeaten season with first state title since 2006

In a battle of the unbeatens, Franklin knocked off Sun Prairie 38-17 in the Division 1 State Championship game Friday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Sabers led 24-3 at the half, but after the Cardinals scored twice in quick succession, the two were separated by just one possession heading into the fourth quarter.

Franklin closed the door on Sun Prairie with a pair of Myles Burkett touchdowns passes in the final eight minutes of regulation to seal the win.

The future Wisconsin QB went 16-for-23 for 276 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Reese Osgood was one of Burkett's main targets with five catches on eight targets for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Keaton Arendt caught all eight of his targets for 96 yards and one score.

Tanner Rivard rushed for 140 yards on 32 carries and found the endzone once.