Former Green Bay Packers President, CEO Bob Harlan has died after illness

Bob Harlan, who was president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers from 1989 to 2008, has died following a brief illness, the Packers reported on Thursday, March 5. Harlan was 89 years old.

The Packers released the information on Thursday afternoon with the following statement from current Packers President and CEO Ed Policy.

"The Packers family was saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Harlan. Bob was a visionary leader whose impact on the franchise was transformational. From his inspired hiring of Ron Wolf to turn around the club’s on-field fortunes to his tireless work to redevelop Lambeau Field, Bob restored the Packers to competitive excellence during his tenure and helped ensure our unique and treasured flagship NFL franchise was on sound footing for sustained generational success.

"We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Madeline, and the entire Harlan family."

Aaron Rodgers issued the following statement on the passing of Harlan, per the Packers:

"Bob Harlan is a big reason that I was selected by the Green Bay Packers. In 2005, he hired Ted Thompson as GM, and Ted drafted me in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

"I really got to know Bob on the 2007 Packers Tailgate Tour. I think I speak for everyone who went on that trip when I saw that we had an absolute blast during those four days and Bob was a big part of it for me!

"Bob is one of the most naturally funny people that I met in the organization during my 18 years. Whether we were laughing on the bus for four days on the Tailgate Tour, embracing in the locker room after a game, or catching up at the holiday party every year. I lit up every day I got to see Mr. Harlan and give him a big hug.

"To me, Bob embodied the spirit of the Green Bay Packers and he truly loved leading the greatest franchise in the NFL. His kind heart, quick wit and steady hand will be remembered by Packers people forever.

"I'll always be thankful for my time with the legend, Mr. Bob Harlan."

Harlan legacy

A news release from the Packers says Harlan originally joined the organization in 1971. He was elected President and CEO in 1989 and served as principal executive until his retirement in January 2008.

On the field, the Packers enjoyed a resurgence under Harlan’s guidance, posting the league’s best overall record, 152-88, from 1993-2007, and returning the Lombardi Trophy to Green Bay with a victory in Super Bowl XXXI. The successful period also included 13 straight .500-or-better seasons (1992-2004), an impressive accomplishment in the free agency era and the team’s best stretch since the 1930s and ‘40s.

Off the field, the crowning achievement of Harlan's tenure — the $295 million redevelopment of historic Lambeau Field.

The Packers said Harlan and his wife, Madeline, were deeply involved in the greater Green Bay community through the years, serving on many boards and donating time to many charitable causes. Both had been the recipient of multiple honors, both on a local and state basis, including Bob being honored three times by his alma mater, Marquette University, in 1997.

Arrangements are pending.