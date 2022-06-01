Cubs beat Brewers 8-7

article

Patrick Wisdom had his sights set on something, anything, in the strike zone. He got a pitch up over the middle of the plate and did he ever drill it.

Patrick Wisdom hit a tie-breaking solo home run in the eighth inning, Willson Contreras and P.J. Higgins also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Tuesday night.

He unloaded on a 3-2 changeup from Brad Boxberger (1-1), a long drive to left for his 11th home run.

"It feels amazing," he said. "It feels great, especially to put the team ahead. I thought we did a real good job all night offensively, keeping it close."

Contreras connected in his second straight game, smacking a solo drive in the first against Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer. Contreras moved ahead of his brother William of the Atlanta Braves for the major league lead among catchers with his eighth home run.

"After my first at-bat, I read that on the scoreboard," he said. "Inside, it makes me laugh. It makes me proud. We came a long way."

Contreras also hit an RBI double and scored in a four-run sixth.

Christopher Morel continued a hot start to his career with a walk and a triple, breaking Contreras' club record by reaching base in his first 14 major-league games.

"Morel brings the energy," Contreras said. "He brings a lot of things to the table. What I like the most is he's never mad. He's never concerned about anything. That's one thing that lets him play the way he's playing right now. And he deserves to stay here."

Mychal Givens (4-0) got four outs, and David Robertson worked the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances.