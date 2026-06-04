Christian Watson, Packers agree to 4-year, $110.5M extension: report

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Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension with the team.

That extension also includes a $31 million signing bonus.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Stats

By the numbers:

The Packers selected Christian Watson as a second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2022 NFL draft.

Among players with 75+ receptions, Watson ranks No. 3 in the NFL since entering the league in 2022 with an average of 16.9 yards per catch.

Has posted first downs on 69 of his 98 career receptions, a 70.4% that ranks tied for No. 9 in the NFL since 2022 (min. 75 rec.).