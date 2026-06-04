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Christian Watson, Packers agree to 4-year, $110.5M extension: report

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Green Bay Packers
Published June 4, 2026 11:26 AM CDT
Published June 4, 2026 11:26 AM CDT
article

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 10: Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers stands prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on January 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Im

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GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension with the team.

That extension also includes a $31 million signing bonus.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Stats

By the numbers:

The Packers selected Christian Watson as a second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2022 NFL draft.

Among players with 75+ receptions, Watson ranks No. 3 in the NFL since entering the league in 2022 with an average of 16.9 yards per catch.

Has posted first downs on 69 of his 98 career receptions, a 70.4% that ranks tied for No. 9 in the NFL since 2022 (min. 75 rec.).

The Source: ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news. Additional stats provided by the Packers.

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