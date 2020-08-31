Changes for the Brew Crew: RHP David Phelps headed to Philly

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, Aug. 31 the team has traded right-handed pitcher David Phelps to the Philadelphia Phillies for three players to be named.

Phelps, who turns 34 on Oct. 9, signed with the Brewers as a free agent on Jan. 30. He went 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 appearances with Milwaukee, holding opponents to a .156 batting average. Phelps returned from “Tommy John” surgery last season, appearing in 41 games between Toronto and Chicago-NL. He underwent surgery on March 26, 2018.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Brewers conclude a four-game series at Miller Park on Monday night. Trevor Williams (1-5, 5.34) will pitch for Pittsburgh. Brent Suter will start for the Crew.