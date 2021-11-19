Catholic Memorial repeats as state champion with 21-12 win

Catholic Memorial repeated as state champion on Thursday with a 21-12 win over Ellsworth in the Division 5 title bout.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Rory Fox and Corey Smith led Catholic Memorial on the ground with a combined 183 yards and two touchdowns. The Crusaders ran the ball a total of 42 times for 281 yards.

Fox also had a score through the air on a 27-yard pass to Obacoso Allen.

On defense, Catholic Memorial shut down the Panthers' passing game with two interceptions by Charlie Jarvis and one more by Marvell Lee.