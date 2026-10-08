The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. It's the second straight year, and third time in nine seasons, the teams face each other in the NLCS. The series starts at American Family Field on Sunday, Oct. 11.



For the second straight year, and third time in nine seasons, the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers will go head-to-head in the National League Championship Series.

Brewers vs. Dodgers in NLCS

The backstory:

The Brewers and Dodgers have met in the postseason twice before. In 2018, Los Angeles beat Milwaukee in seven games. In 2025, Los Angeles swept Milwaukee.

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The Brewers went 5-3 against the Dodgers this regular season. The Dodgers took two-of-three in Milwaukee, while the Brewers took three-of-four in Los Angeles.

American Family Field (2026)

When to watch:

The NLCS starts Sunday, Oct. 11. If it goes the full seven games, it will wrap up on Monday, Oct. 19.

Game 1 @ MIL: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Game 2 @ MIL: Monday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m.

Game 3 @ LAD: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Game 4 @ LAD: Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.

Game 5 @ LAD: Friday, Oct. 16 (if needed, 8 p.m.)

Game 6 @ MIL: Sunday, Oct. 18 (if needed, 7 p.m.)

Game 7 @ MIL: Monday, Oct. 19 (if needed, 7 p.m.)

Postseason ticket information can be found on the Brewers website.

What comes next?

What's next:

The winners of the American and National league championship series meet in the World Series starting Friday, Oct. 23. The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE.

Postseason leaders

By the numbers:

William Contreras was the heartbeat of the Brewers' offense during the National League Division Series against the Padres. His six hits, two home runs, .375 batting average, .750 slugging percentage and 1.194 OPS all led the team. Jackson Chourio drove in a team-best six RBIs – including a two-run home run in Game 1 and a two-run walk-off hit in Game 2. Christian Yelich recorded his first postseason RBI since 2018 in the series and had five hits in 14 at bats.

As a whole, the Brewers offense delivered in San Diego. Their .250 team batting average is the best among all teams this postseason, as is their .340 team on-base percentage and .688 OPS.

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Jacob Misiorowski recorded six strikeouts over four innings in his only NLDS appearance, which Milwaukee went on to win. Aaron Ashby pitched five-and-two-thirds innings to lead all pitchers, was credited with one of the team's three wins, and led qualified arms with a 0.71 WHIP. Trevor Megill locked down the ninth to earn two saves and also earned a win in the series.

Milwaukee's pitching staff delivered a 1.80 ERA over four games, the best mark in the National League this postseason. The staff's 1.09 WHIP and .181 opponent batting average trail only the Dodgers (1.00 and .145) in the N.L.

Historic regular season

By the numbers:

The Brewers led Major League Baseball with a franchise-record 103 wins in the regular season and finished at or near the top of baseball in a number of key statistical categories.

Milwaukee led MLB with 1,422 hits and a .341 on-base percentage, and the team tied for first with a .258 batting average. They finished second in MLB with 832 runs scored, 788 runs batted in and 668 walks – behind only the Chicago Cubs in all three categories. They were third in team on-base plus slugging (.744) despite finishing 11th in the majors in slugging percentage. They were fifth in doubles (279), sixth in triples (276) and tied for 28th in home runs (154).

The Brewers pitching staff finished second in MLB with a 3.51 earned-run average, 55 saves, 1,577 strikeouts, 1,186 hits allowed and a .221 opponent batting average. They were fourth in walks and hits per inning pitched (1.18) and runs allowed (618).

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A number of Brewers players finished among the Top 10 in Major League Baseball.

All-Star starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski led all qualified pitchers in ERA (1.80), strikeouts (252), WHIP (0.80) and opponent batting average (.157). He tied for third in the majors in wins with 16.

Second baseman Brice Turang's 37 doubles tied for third most in MLB, and his 102 runs scored and 100 RBIs ranked seventh and ninth, respectively.

Jake Bauers finished third in OBP (.389) and 10th in walks (94). Jackson Chourio's .291 batting average was 10th in the majors. Trevor Megill tied for 10th with 30 saves.