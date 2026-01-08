Warriors beat Bucks 120-113; Anteokounmpo had 34 points

article

Stephen Curry had 31 points, highlighted by a step-back 3-pointer with 26 seconds left, and added seven assists and seven rebounds to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 120-113 on Wednesday night.

By the numbers:

De'Anthony Melton added 22 points off the bench.

Curry shot 12 for 21 with three 3s. He made his first from deep at the 4:44 mark of the opening quarter and scored 14 points by halftime.

Giannis Anteokounmpo's layup with 4:38 remaining pulled the Bucks within 10 but Butler answered on the other end.

Anteokounmpo had 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while Kevin Porter Jr. contributed 15 points, nine assists and four rebounds for the Bucks, who couldn't withstand Golden State's 18 made 3s and a 53-42 rebounding disadvantage.

Milwaukee had won two in a row and four of five, getting two full days off after a 115-98 win at Sacramento on Sunday.

Draymond Green added 14 points and seven assists as Golden State kicked off an eight-game stretch at home by holding on after leading by 17 in the third quarter.

Anteokounmpo made 3 of his first 4 shots for seven quick points and wound up 15 for 22 from the floor — missing five of his seven free throws. The Bucks have lost six straight on the Warriors' home floor dating to a win on Jan. 8, 2020, in the first season at Chase Center.

The teams split their season series after Milwaukee won 120-110 at home on Oct. 30.