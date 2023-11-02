Bucks unveil City Edition uniforms for 2023-24 season

article

The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled their newest uniform, part of the 2023-24 NIKE NBA City Edition collection that will be worn exclusively during this season.

The design utilizes the Great Lakes Blue color, which was featured on both the 2020-21 and 2022-23 City Edition uniforms.

Great Lakes Blue was added to the Bucks color palette in 2015 to symbolize the interconnectivity of Milwaukee formed by Lake Michigan and the three rivers that run through the city.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"We have developed an incredible bond with our fans, and we take great pride in our role in bringing communities together," said Dustin Godsey, Bucks Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "The images of our fans packed in Deer District during the 2021 playoffs illustrated that we have the best fans in the NBA. This uniform pays homage to them."

According to a news release, for the second consecutive season, the Bucks are using the uniform to highlight the team’s role in creating a community gathering place for fans in Wisconsin and around the world. The Bucks drew inspiration for this season’s design from the crowds that gathered in Deer District and Fiserv Forum during the historic 2021 NBA Championship run, which became a global representation of the diversity of Milwaukee and unmatched passion of Bucks fans.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Bucks will wear the City Edition uniforms for the first time tomorrow, Nov. 3, when they host the New York Knicks in an In-Season Tournament matchup. The uniform will be worn at seven home games throughout the season, including the other In-Season Tournament game at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 24 and five home games against 2021 playoff opponents. The uniforms will be complemented by the City Edition alternate court beginning in December.