The Brief The Bucks traded superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat, according to a Monday report. Milwaukee will reportedly acquire Wisconsin native and 2025 All-Star Tyler Herro, among other players and picks, in the deal. The Bucks also reportedly parted with 2021 NBA Champion Bobby Portis.



The Milwaukee Bucks have ended the franchise-defining Giannis Antetokounmpo era, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania late Monday night.

Antetokounmpo, along with 2021 NBA champion Bobby Portis, are headed to the Miami Heat in the reported swap. Here's a look at what Milwaukee received.

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By the numbers:

Herro, whose No. 14 jersey is retired at Greenfield's Whitnall High School, returns to southeast Wisconsin. He averaged 32.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.3 steals as a Whitnall senior before playing one collegiate season at Kentucky.

Drafted No. 13 overall in 2019, Herro was named All-Rookie Second Team with Miami. He was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and an NBA All-Star in 2025.

Tyler Herro (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Herro averaged 20.5 points on a career-best 48% field goal percentage last season, along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists, in 33 games. He has averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game over his seven-year NBA career. He has shot at least 37.5% from deep each season in the association.

The 26-year-old wing is listed at 6-foot-5, according to the NBA.

By the numbers:

Jaquez, 25, is headed into his fourth NBA season out of UCLA. He was a first-round pick, No. 18 overall, in 2023.

Jaquez was named All-Rookie First Team in 2024 and participated in the 2025 Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend. Listed at 6-foot-6, he holds career averages of 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

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Jaquez played 75 games for Miami last season, averaging a career-best 15.4 points per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. His 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists also set career marks.

By the numbers:

Ware, a 7-foot center, was drafted No. 15 overall out of Indiana in 2024. Headed into his third NBA season, he has averaged 10.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

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The 22-year-old played 77 games for the Heat last season, averaging 11.1 points on 53% from the field – and just shy of 40% from three-point range as a big. He pulled down an average of 9.0 rebounds per game with 1.1 blocks.

By the numbers:

Jakucionis was a rookie last season. Originally from Lithuania, the 6-foot-5 guard was a first-round pick out of Illinois in 2025.

The 20-year-old averaged 17.8 minutes over 53 games as a rookie, posting 6.2 points on 42.9% shooting to go with 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

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Draft picks

By the numbers:

The deal sends three first-round picks – including the No. 13 overall in Tuesday night's NBA Draft – a pick swap and a second rounder to Milwaukee.

The Bucks also hold the No. 10 overall pick, their own, in this year's draft.

The 2026 NBA Draft's first round starts at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday. The second round takes place Wednesday.