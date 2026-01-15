Bucks lose to Spurs, struggling again in loss on the road

article

Victor Wembanyama returned from a first-quarter injury scare to score 22 points and grab 10 rebounds and lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 119-101 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Stephon Castle added 19 points and 10 assists and Julian Champagnie had 13 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio. The Spurs led by 39 points early in the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points as Milwaukee suffered its third straight loss.

It was the Bucks' second straight lopsided loss after being booed at home during a 139-106 setback to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Wembanyama startled the sellout crowd at the Frost Bank Center and it had nothing to do with his freshly shaved scalp.

He returned to the court after making knee-to-knee contact with Antetokounmpo's left leg under the Bucks basket with 9:18 remaining in the first quarter. Wembanyama dropped to the court in pain before rising and hobbling unassisted in a half sprint toward the locker room.

The 7-foot-4 center from France suffered a hyperextended knee on Dec. 31 in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in a similar play. He returned to watch from the bench on New Year's Eve but missed the next two games.

Wembanyama returned to the bench at the close of the first quarter Thursday, but this time he went back on the court to start the second quarter.

Wembanyama had 11 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot while playing 12 minutes, 27 seconds in the second quarter.

San Antonio outscored Milwaukee 35-26 during the second quarter in taking a 66-53 lead at the half. The lead expanded to 37 points in the third quarter as both teams sat their starters to open the fourth.

Kyle Kuzma had 18 points and Bobby Portis added 13 points for the Bucks.

Up next

Bucks: At Atlanta on Monday night.

Spurs: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.