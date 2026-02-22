Raptors beat Bucks, ending Milwaukee's 3-game win streak

article

Immanuel Quickley scored 32 points and the Toronto Raptors snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ three-game win streak with a 122-94 victory Sunday.

Toronto’s Brandon Ingram had 22 points, and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 19. Quickley was 5 of 11 on 3-point attempts and had nine assists and three rebounds.

Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. led the Bucks with 21 points each. Cam Thomas scored 15 off the bench. Milwaukee lost for just the second time in its last eight games.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his 11th straight game since straining his right calf on Jan. 23. The Bucks are 15-15 with Antetokounmpo and 9-16 without him this season.

After being listed as questionable with a right calf strain on the Bucks’ injury report, Myles Turner scored 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting in his first game since Feb. 12.

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes missed his first game since Jan. 9 for personal reasons after he was excused from practice the few days leading up to the game for the same reason.

After trailing 60-51 at halftime, the Bucks cut their deficit to 62-59 with an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter. The Raptors responded by scoring 10 points in a row to extend their lead to double-digits.

The Raptors led by as many as 20 points in the third before entering the final frame with a 92-73 advantage. Toronto’s largest advantage of the game came in the final minutes as Trayce Jackson-Davis put his team ahead 120-89 with a dunk.

Raptors: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Bucks: Host the Miami Heat on Tuesday.