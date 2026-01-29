Expand / Collapse search

Bucks-Mavericks game, postponed due to weather, now rescheduled

Published  January 29, 2026 1:37pm CST
Milwaukee Bucks
Fiserv Forum

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Bucks announced a new date for a game against the Mavericks.
    • The game was postponed due to severe weather in Dallas on Sunday.
    • Tickets bought for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled game.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks announced a new date for a game against the Mavericks, which was postponed Sunday due to severe weather in Dallas.

The backstory:

The Mavericks were able to board their flight Sunday, but the plane was unable to take off due to the winter storm that struck Texas.

What's next:

On Thursday, the Bucks announced the game will now take place on Tuesday night, March 31. Tip-off at Fiserv Forum will be at 7 p.m. CT.

What you can do:

The Bucks said tickets bought for the original, Jan. 25 date will be valid for the rescheduled game on March 31.

