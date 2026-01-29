article

The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks announced a new date for a game against the Mavericks. The game was postponed due to severe weather in Dallas on Sunday. Tickets bought for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled game.



The Milwaukee Bucks announced a new date for a game against the Mavericks, which was postponed Sunday due to severe weather in Dallas.

The backstory:

The Mavericks were able to board their flight Sunday, but the plane was unable to take off due to the winter storm that struck Texas.

What's next:

On Thursday, the Bucks announced the game will now take place on Tuesday night, March 31. Tip-off at Fiserv Forum will be at 7 p.m. CT.

What you can do:

The Bucks said tickets bought for the original, Jan. 25 date will be valid for the rescheduled game on March 31.

