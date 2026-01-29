Bucks-Mavericks game, postponed due to weather, now rescheduled
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks announced a new date for a game against the Mavericks, which was postponed Sunday due to severe weather in Dallas.
The backstory:
The Mavericks were able to board their flight Sunday, but the plane was unable to take off due to the winter storm that struck Texas.
What's next:
On Thursday, the Bucks announced the game will now take place on Tuesday night, March 31. Tip-off at Fiserv Forum will be at 7 p.m. CT.
What you can do:
The Bucks said tickets bought for the original, Jan. 25 date will be valid for the rescheduled game on March 31.
