Bucks-Mavericks game postponed at Fiserv Forum due to weather
MILWAUKEE - The NBA game scheduled between the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Jan. 25, at Fiserv Forum has been postponed because the Mavericks were unable to leave Dallas due to inclement weather in the area.
The Bucks announced the postponement on social media hours before tipoff. A new date for the game has not yet been announced.
The Bucks said tickets purchased for the original game will be honored when the matchup is rescheduled.
The Source: The Milwaukee Bucks