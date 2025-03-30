Bucks lose to Hawks; Atlanta turns game around after Milwaukee's strong start

article

The Brief The Atlanta Hawks beat the slumping Milwaukee Bucks 145-124 on Sunday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, Porter scored 28 and Kyle Kuzma had 25 for the Bucks, who have lost four straight. Zaccharie Risacher scored a season-high 36 points.



Zaccharie Risacher scored a season-high 36 points, Dyson Daniels added 22 points and five steals while becoming Atlanta's single-season leader, and the Hawks beat the slumping Milwaukee Bucks 145-124 on Sunday night.

What we know:

Trae Young had 19 points and 19 assists, and Georges Niang finished with 17 points for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game skid.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Atlanta turned around the game after Milwaukee's blistering start and gained control in the third quarter, outscoring the Bucks 36-17 for a 118-92 lead entering the final period.

Milwaukee closed within 133-121 on two free throws by Kevin Porter Jr. with 4:40 remaining. Risacher hit three free throws to put the Hawks up 142-123 with just over 2 ½ minutes left.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, Porter scored 28 and Kyle Kuzma had 25 for the Bucks, who have lost four straight.

Milwaukee made 17 of 20 shots (85%) in the opening quarter, including 5 of 7 beyond the arc. Kuzma was 6 for 6, making both 3-pointers, for 14 points.

The Hawks then went ahead 82-75 at the break, their highest-scoring first half of the season. The Bucks shot 69% and Atlanta 57.1%, but the Hawks turned eight turnovers into 16 points.

Takeaways

Hawks: Daniels increased his NBA-leading total to 213 steals and passed Mookie Blaylock, who had 212 three times with the Hawks.

Bucks: Since March 5, when the Bucks were a season-best 11 games over .500, they have gone 4-9.

Key moment

The Hawks opened the third quarter with a 17-6 run to extend their lead to 99-81.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Key stat

Risacher and Daniels were a combined 22 of 36 from the field.

Up next

What's next:

The Hawks host the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, and the Bucks host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.