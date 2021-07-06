Bucks fans put wagers on win

Milwaukee Bucks fans were feeling confident ahead of the start of the NBA Finals Tuesday, July 6, many putting friendly wagers on a win.

As things heat up between the Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, there have been some friendly wagering between local leaders.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett received a call from the Phoenix mayor Tuesday morning.

"We had an issue when we did this with Toronto where we couldn’t get the beer into Canada – exporting beer over the border," said Barrett. "I never knew what an issue it was, so I want to be true that we’re planning on winning, but I want to make sure it’s something we can ship to Arizona."

Governor Tony Evers also planned on some fun competition with the Arizona governor.

"I feel confident about Bucks winning," said Evers. "Therefore, it’s an easy bet for me. We haven’t figured out what we would exchange if we win."

Fans had some ideas of their own.

"Definitely some sort of beer or drink or something," said a fan.

"Cheese, cheese, cheese and beer, maybe. I don’t know," said a fan.

"Whatever representing us. The cheese curds, the beer the brats is a beautiful thing," said a fan. "I would say go ahead and wager. We going to win anyway."