Bucks edge Cavaliers after Allen basket waved off, winning 5th in 6

article

The Brief Kevin Porter Jr. scored 20 points as the Bucks beat Cleveland 118-116. Jarrett Allen’s potential tying basket at the buzzer was waved off. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his 13th straight game with a calf strain.



Kevin Porter Jr. had 20 points, Ryan Rollins added 18 and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 118-116 on Wednesday night for their fifth victory in six games.

The Cavaliers appeared to tie it on Jarrett Allen’s basket underneath at the buzzer, but it was ruled that time had expired. Allen had 27 points and 11 rebounds.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Cleveland was without James Harden after he broke his right thumb Tuesday night in a home victory over New York. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley also sat out, with Mitchell nursing a strained right groin. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his 13th consecutive game for the Bucks because of a strained right calf.

Jaylon Tyson pulled the Cavaliers to 116-114 with two free throws. After Milwaukee’s Kyle Kuzma missed a 3-pointer, Dennis Schroder scored from the right side of the lane to tie it 116 with 35.6 seconds left. Porter hit a free-throw line jumper to put the Bucks up 118-116 with 20.2 seconds remaining.

Schroder, acquired from Sacramento on Feb. 1, had 26 points, his most in nine games with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland lost for the second time in 10 games to drop into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind New York.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Up next

Cavaliers: At Detroit on Friday night.

Bucks: Host New York on Friday night.