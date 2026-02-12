Brewers' William Contreras agrees to 1-year deal, avoids arbitration

article

The Brief William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a $9.4 million, one-year deal with a club option for 2027, settling just before a scheduled hearing. The deal includes a $14.5 million team option for 2027 that converts to a mutual option if Contreras finishes fourth or better in this year's NL MVP balloting. He enters the season following a year when he hit 17 homers and 76 RBIs.



Milwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher William Contreras agreed to a $9.4 million, one-year contract Thursday just before the scheduled start of an arbitration hearing in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The deal includes a $14.5 million team option for 2027 that converts to a mutual option if Contreras finishes fourth or better in this year's NL MVP balloting.

The agreement was $175,000 above the midpoint between the $9.9 million Contreras had requested and the $8.55 million offered by the team when they exchanged proposed salaries last month.

This marks the second straight year in which the two-time All-Star has agreed to terms on a deal shortly before a potential arbitration hearing. Contreras agreed to a $6.1 million deal last year that included a $12 million option for 2026 with a $100,000 buyout. The three-time defending NL Central champion Brewers declined that 2026 club option.

By the numbers:

Contreras, 28, batted .260 with a .355 on-base percentage, 17 homers and 76 RBIs in 150 games last year while dealing with a fractured left middle finger for most of the season. He had finished fifth in the NL MVP voting in 2024 and was 11th in the balloting in 2024, his first year with Milwaukee.

His 2025 performance represented a dip in production after he won Silver Slugger awards each of his first two years with the Brewers.

Contreras batted .281 with a .365 on-base percentage, 23 homers and 92 RBIs in 2024. He hit .289 with a .367 on-base percentage, 17 homers and 78 RBIs in 141 games in 2023.

He was selected to the All-Star Game in 2024 as well as in 2022 with the Atlanta Braves.

The Brewers acquired Contreras along with reliever Joel Payamps in December 2022 as part of a three-team trade with the Atlanta Braves and Athletics. The Brewers only gave up outfielder Esteury Ruiz in the deal.