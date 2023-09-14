Brewers Wild Card single-game ticket availability announced

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, Sept. 14 details regarding the purchase of single-game tickets for potential Wild Card games at American Family Field.

Single-game tickets for Wild Card games at American Family Field will be available for purchase by the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 22. Brewers.com Registered Users who previously purchased a ticket for any game during the 2023 season will receive access to Wild Card tickets one day earlier – 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 21. Those fans will receive an email with instructions on how to access the presale. The full schedule of postseason presales and single-game ticket opportunities can be found at brewers.com/Postseason.

Customers will also have an opportunity to purchase parking passes online, with digital parking passes available on a first-come, first-served basis.

NOTE: All single-game tickets for potential postseason games at American Family Field will exclusively be delivered via the MLB Ballpark App.

In the event that fans purchase tickets for postseason games that do not occur, the full value of the purchase (including fees) will be refunded to the credit card within 10 business days of the scheduled game.

For more information, including seating and pricing information, visit brewers.com/Postseason or call 414-902-4000. Details related to availability of tickets for later rounds of the postseason will be announced at a later date.