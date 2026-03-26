Brewers host White Sox in season opener, live score

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The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago White Sox for the season opener on Thursday, March 26.

Milwaukee went 97-65 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Brewers scored 5.0 runs per game in the 2025 season while giving up 3.9.

Chicago had a 60-102 record overall and a 27-54 record on the road last season. The White Sox slugged .373 with a .675 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.

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Churio out

What we know:

The Brewers are opening their NL Central title defense without outfielder Jackson Chourio after he fractured his left hand during the preseason.

The Brewers have placed Chourio on the injured list and say he's expected to miss two to four weeks. Chourio’s absence represents a major blow for Milwaukee’s lineup as the Brewers chase their fourth straight division championship.

The 22-year-old recorded at least 20 homers and 20 steals in each of his first two major league seasons.

Outfielder Blake Perkins, who had been expected to start the season in the minors, will fill Chourio's spot on the roster.

Scoring

By the numbers:

Top of 1st

Chase Meidroth homers to left field. White Sox Lead 1-0.

Bottom of 1st

No runs

Top of 2nd

No runs

Bottom of 2nd

Joey Ortiz singles to shallow right field. Garrett Mitchell to second. David Hamilton to third. Sal Frelick scores. Game tied at 1-1 .

William Contreras doubles to left field. Joey Ortiz scores. Garrett Mitchell scores. David Hamilton scores. Brewers take lead 4-1.

Top of 3rd