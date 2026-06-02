Brewers vs. Giants: How American Family Field gets game-day ready

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, June 2. Tuesday’s game marks the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Brewers' grounds crew is already hard at work, playing a massive role in making American Family Field come alive.



The Milwaukee Brewers, on a four-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, June 2.

Tuesday’s game marks the second meeting between the two teams this season.

Game day preps

Dig deeper:

As the Brewers and Giants prepare for tonight’s match up, another crucial team is hard at work behind the scenes: the Brewers' grounds crew.

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American Family Field senior grounds manager Grant Roth says a common myth about his team is that they just ride lawnmowers all day.

In reality, cutting the grass is just a fraction of their daily workload. Roth explained that the crew is also responsible for dragging and watering the dirt to keep the infield smooth and clean. On top of that, they handle all the precision work—painting every line on the field, from the warning track to the batter's box.

Roth emphasizes that their success relies on a total team effort rooted in trust and consistency.

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"We're lucky we have a really good crew," said Roth.

Roth's day starts at the ballpark around 8 a.m., which means much of the work that goes into game day begins nearly 10 hours in advance.

Monday's game

What we know:

Brice Turang ended an 0-for-21 slump by going 2 for 2 with a double and triple in the Milwaukee Brewers' 16-2 blowout of the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Turang also had a pair of walks to reach on all four of his plate appearances. He doubled in the first inning and hit a two-run triple off the center-field wall in the second.

Milwaukee's 16 runs and 18 hits were season highs, though the Brewers had no homers. The Brewers walked 11 times to match a season high.

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