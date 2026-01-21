Brewers send Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers to Mets in prospect deal: report

article

The Brief The Brewers traded longtime starter Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets on Wednesday. Milwaukee received top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat in the deal. Tobias Myers, who had been part of the Brewers’ pitching depth, also departs Milwaukee as part of the trade with the Mets.



The Milwaukee Brewers traded right-hander Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets, with Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat headed to the Brew City, according to a Wednesday report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

What we know:

Tobias Myers was also acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers for prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams, according to Passan.

The backstory:

Peralta has spent his entire eight-year MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers, who acquired him in December 2015. He was coveted by several clubs.

He is a two-time All-Star coming off his best season after posting a 2.70 ERA in 176 ⅔ innings across 33 starts.

Myers signed a minor contract with the Brewers back in 2022 and was promoted in 2024. He compiled a 3.48 ERA in 31 starts over the last two seasons.

Dig deeper:

Sproat is a 25-year-old right-handed pitching prospect drafted by the Mets in the second round in 2023 out of the University of Florida, known for a strong fastball and seven-pitch mix with MLB experience from his 2025 debut.

Meanwhile, Williams is a 22-year-old drafted 14th overall in 2022 who has played shortstop, second base and outfield in the minors.