Brewers top Tigers 6-2; Caratini, Wiemer homered

Victor Caratini and rookie Joey Wiemer homered to back Freddy Peralta, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Wednesday to avoid a series sweep and stop a three-game losing streak.

Detroit shortstop Javier Báez, who entered with a 10-game hitting streak, left in the first inning after being struck on the left hand by a 93 mph Peralta pitch. The Tigers said Báez’s hand was bruised and X-rays were negative.

Peralta (3-2) allowed a pair of unearned runs and four hits over six innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He rebounded from a pair of poor outings in which he gave up nine earned runs in 10 2/3 innings. Bryse Wilson, Hoby Milner, Peter Strzelecki and Devin Williams finished a six-hitter.

Michael Lorenzen (0-1), making his third start, gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings.

Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead in the first when Christian Yelich was hit by a pitch, Jesse Winker walked, Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI double and Brian Anderson added a two-run single. Caratini added a two-run homer in the third for a 5-0 lead.

After Anderson misplayed Nick Maton's fly to right for an error in the fourth, Detroit scored a pair of unearned runs on the first of Akil Baddoo's two doubles and Jake Rogers' run-scoring single.

Wiemer homered against Tyler Holton in the eighth.