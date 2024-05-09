Brewers 'Tap Takeovers,' Paul Wagner pitching in for 1st of season

article

Milwaukee Brewers "Tap Takeovers" are back for 2024 – putting players, alumni and special guests behind the bar to serve drinks and conversation.

The first Tape Takeover of the season will be at the ballpark on Saturday, May 11. Former pitcher Paul Wagner will hop behind the First Base Ward Barrel Bar at American Family Field from 4:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. First pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals that day, which is also Star Wars Night at the stadium, is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

A Wisconsin native, Wagner pitched parts of eight seasons in the majors – including for the Brewers in 1997 and 1998. He also played for Pittsburgh (1992-97) and Cleveland (1999) during his big-league career.

Future Tap Takeovers are scheduled for June 14, July 27 and Aug. 10; special guests will be announced at a later date

Tickets are available now at through the Brewers' website, the American Family Field Box Office and at 1-800-933-7890.