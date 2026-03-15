Brewers players praise organizational culture: 'It's pretty special'

The Brief The Brewers have found success while having a smaller payroll and younger players. Players said Milwaukee's culture makes it a desirable place to play. Matt Arnold and Pat Murphy weighed in on how the team is built.



Having a smaller payroll and relying on younger players has not stopped the Milwaukee Brewers from finding success. They've won their division three years running, and a lot of that has to do with the organization's culture.

Even though baseball is the same everywhere it’s played, there are unique things to each club. And there is definitely a "Brewers way" of doing things.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"I think it starts in the clubhouse. I think the front office has done a really good job of finding just good guys, and I think we click together," said pitcher Logan Henderson.

One reason they’re able to bond so easily is players walk into a welcoming clubhouse and find they can be themselves.

Brewers players at spring training

"The lightheartedness of this group, it's pretty special, man, everybody feels like close friends here," said outfielder Brandon Lockridge. "I think Murph kind of sets the tone…He's got a way with words, to say the least, and it makes you feel right at home. I don't know, it's just like, I feel like I'm playing little league baseball again with some friends, so it's fun."

"We're trying our best to make it a place where guys can grow. Make it very fertile, a place where guys can grow and find their best self," said manager Pat Murphy. "It's really players who do it. It's not just the environment. It's players who help other players."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I think we treat it like a family, we really do…and our guys are just good guys," said Matt Arnold, president of baseball operations and general manager. "I think that's important to have, and it doesn't mean that they're perfect, but they really care about winning, and they care about the community and they care about each other."

That leads to everyone in the organization working together toward a common goal: winning. It’s something that resonates with MLB veteran and first-year Brewers outfielder Akil Baddoo.

Pat Murphy and William Contreras

"They care about the little things, you know what i mean? Everything," Baddoo said. "It takes a unit, it takes a village to win games…that's the most important thing. Do your job. Whatever your job is, whatever you call for, do that job and execute."

So, Arnold brings in players who approach the game and their work in a similar way.

BEYOND THE GAME: Watch and read more stories from Brewers spring training

"When you think of the Brewers, I think you think grinders, people that want to succeed and be good at what they do," said pitcher Chad Patrick.

"I think it's finding good people, good clubhouse guys. Everyone has the same common goal. It's to be the best at the end of the year. And we all push for each other," pitcher Jared Koenig said. "I think that's the true Brewer way. We're always supporting every single person we have here."

Matt Arnold

"It's from top to bottom, I think, whether it's a player, front office, coaches, staff, like anybody," Henderson said. "Everybody's balled in, and I think it's pretty special."

That culture makes Milwaukee a desirable place to play and creates pride for anyone putting on the uniform.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I've heard it from everybody coming over here. The players want to be here, and they want to play here," said Arnold.

And that culture continues to grow with the leadership of Arnold and Murphy, along with the players in the clubhouse. It’s a group effort, and it’s something that’s very noticeable with this particular club.