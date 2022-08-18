Brewers slide mishap: Dodgers reporter breaks arm, fractures ribs

article

Milwaukee Brewers fans see team mascot Bernie Brewer whip down the slide from his American Family Field chalet when one of the Brewers hits a homerun. But when someone other than Bernie takes the plunge, it doesn't always go well.

A trip down the famous slide landed Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh in the emergency room this week. TMZ reports Vassegh ended up breaking several bones in his body – and there is video of what happened.

The video shows Vassegh did not finish his run down Bernie's slide feet first. Instead, he ended up crashing into the padded wall with his arm and back exposed. It's pretty clear the Dodgers reporter is in a bit of pain after that abrupt ending.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

TMZ reports Vassegh ended up breaking his arm and fracturing six ribs from the slide. Vassegh ended up getting back to the field to finish his work for the day – and showing off his newly-casted arm.