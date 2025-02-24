Brewers sign veteran infielder Mark Canha; invite to major league camp

article

The Brief A name familiar to Brewers fans could be back in the lineup for 2025. Infielder Mark Canha signed a minor league deal with the Crew – with an invite to major league camp. Canha is a career .249 batter.



The Milwaukee Brewers made it official on Monday, Feb. 24 – and signed former Brewers infielder Mark Canha to a minor league deal with an invite to major league camp.

Canha back to Milwaukee

What we know:

The move announced Monday continues the two-time defending NL Central champions’ attempts to boost their depth after outfielder Blake Perkins fractured his right shin during batting practice, an injury that likely will sideline him for the first month of the season. Milwaukee already had signed Manuel Margot to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp.

By the numbers:

Canha, 36, previously joined the Brewers at the 2023 trade deadline. He batted .287 with a .373 on-base percentage, five homers, 33 RBIs and four steals in 50 games with Milwaukee that season.

He spent 2024 with the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. Canha batted .242 with a .344 on-base percentage, seven homers, 42 RBIs and seven steals in 125 games.

Canha is a career .249 batter with a .349 on-base percentage, 120 homers and 459 RBIs in 1,049 games with Oakland (2015-21), the New York Mets (2022-23), Milwaukee, Detroit and San Francisco.