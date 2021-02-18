Expand / Collapse search

Brewers sign former All-Star Boxberger to minor league deal

Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Former All-Star reliever Brad Boxberger has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an invitation to major league camp.

Boxberger, 32, went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 appearances for the Miami Marlins last season.

The right-hander made the AL All-Star team in 2015, when he went 4-10 with a 3.71 ERA and an AL-leading 41 saves for the Tampa Bay Rays. He also had 32 saves for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018, when he went 3-7 with a 4.39 ERA.

He owns a 22-30 record, 77 saves and a 3.56 ERA in nine major league seasons with San Diego (2012-13), Tampa Bay (2014-17), Arizona (2018), Kansas City (2019) and Miami (2020). He has 413 strikeouts in 329 innings.

