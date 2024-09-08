Brewers lose to Rockies, Collins makes his major league debut

article

The Brief Kyle Freeland pitched one-run ball for six innings and Sam Hillard hit a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Sunday. Isaac Collins, the 10th Brewer to make his major league debut this season, singled in the second and stole second.



Kyle Freeland pitched one-run ball for six innings and Sam Hillard hit a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Sunday.

Freeland (5-7) allowed an unearned run on three hits and struck out four for his ninth quality start of the season. The 31-year-old left-hander improved to 5-3 in his last 13 starts since returning from a left elbow strain that landed him on the injured list on June 23rd.

"The story of the game was Freeland," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "He pitched very effectively. He went in and out. Pitched on the edges. Not a lot of hard contact."

Freeland pitched with a blister on his left pinkie.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"We were able to put something on it to guard the skin against the nail and allow some of that pressure to be alleviated," Freeland said. "It held up all day. Felt good."

Freeland allowed a base bit to Issac Collins in the second inning and then retired the next 14 batters.

"The movement on his pitches picked up from the second inning on," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "Kyle just steadily got better."

Relievers Seth Halvorsen, Angel Chivilli and Angel Chivilli teamed up for three hitless innings of relief.

"It's absolutely awesome," Freeland said of the young relievers. "They don't flinch."

Halverson pitched a 1-2-3 seventh. Chivilli handled the eighth, and Kinley retired the side in order in the ninth, extending his career-high save total to 11 out of 12 chances.

Hunter Goodman hit a solo homer in the third inning off Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta (10-8), tying the game.

Hillard hit a two-out, three-run homer off Hoby Milner in the fifth inning that gave Freeland a 4-1 cushion. Hillard also homered in Saturday night’s game after replacing Brenton Doyle in center in the fifth inning.

Murphy brought in the lefty Milner specifically to face the left-handed batting Hillard.

"It didn't work out," Murphy said. Black agreed. "Sammy got him."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Peralta gave up three runs on seven hits, walked two, struck out four and missed a chance at his first three-game winning streak this season.

"Freddy didn't have his best day, obviously," Murphy said after his team dropped two of three games each to the Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals.

William Contreras singled in the first, advanced on a ground out, took third on third baseman Ryan McMahon’s throwing error and scored on Rhys Hoskins’ base hit.

Collins, the 10th Brewer to make his major league debut this season, singled in the second and stole second.

Charlie Blackmon went 3 for 5 and earned his ninth three-hit game of the season. He's batting .314 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over his last nine games.