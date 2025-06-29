Brewers lose to Rockies; Sal Frelick, Christian Yelich homer in 6th inning

article

The Brief The Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Sunday. Brewers rookie Chad Patrick allowed four hits and fanned eight in five scoreless innings.



Orlando Arcia hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, Kyle Farmer drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the 11th and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Sunday.

Arcia's solo shot off Brewers closer Trevor Megill that tied it at 2 was just his second of the season.

Victor Vodnik (3-2) pitched the 10th for the win. Tyler Kinley struck out pinch-hitter Jake Bauers and Isaac Collins before retiring Caleb Durbin on a flyout to end it.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Farmer singled off Grant Anderson (1-3) to score automatic runner Brenton Doyle as the Rockies rallied with a run in each of the last four innings after they were shut out in the previous 16.

Sal Frelick and Christian Yelich homered in the sixth inning off Colorado starter Germán Márquez for a 2-0 lead. It was the 18th homer for Yelich and the fifth for Frelick.

Ryan McMahon reached on a two-out, two-base throwing error by shortstop Joey Ortiz and Doyle doubled to cut it to 2-1 in the eighth.

Brewers rookie Chad Patrick allowed four hits and fanned eight in five scoreless innings. Megill allowed the tying homer and then surrendered Thairo Estrada's RBI single in the 10th.

The Brewers scored on Vodnik's wild pitch to send it to the 11th.

Colorado (19-65), which had outfielder Tyler Freeman and interim manager Warren Schaeffer ejected in the third inning, snapped a five-game slide. Milwaukee (47-37) had a four-game win streak end.

Key moment

Vodnik had runners on the corners in the 10th after a double-play grounder by Yelich was overturned on review. He retired William Contreras on a shallow fly to right before striking out Turang to keep it 3-3.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Key stat

Eleven of Colorado's 19 wins this season have come on the road.

Up next

The Brewers begin a six-game road trip Tuesday with Freddy Peralta (8-4, 2.90 ERA) starting the opener against Mets RHP Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.97).

The Rockies haven't announced a starter for Tuesday when they host the Astros, who will start LHP Colton Gordon (3-1, 3.98).