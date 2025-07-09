article

The Brief Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins says he expects to miss about six weeks. Hoskins said he has an ulnar collateral ligament sprain and a "little bone bruise." The 32-year-old is batting .242 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 82 games.



Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins says he expects to miss about six weeks as he recovers from a sprained left thumb.

What they're saying:

Hoskins said Tuesday he has an ulnar collateral ligament sprain as well as a "little bone bruise."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"I was told about six weeks," Hoskins said before the Brewers played the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night. "Some are eight, some are four. I’d think pretty conservative was that six-week mark. At least that’s what I’m going to have in my head and what my goal is to hopefully rejoin this team."

Hoskins hurt the thumb during the Brewers’ 4-2 loss at Miami on Saturday and was placed on the injured list Monday. The injury occurred after he stepped off first base to catch shortstop Joey Ortiz’s throw and tag Eric Wagaman.

"Just part of the game, unfortunately," Hoskins said. "The timing of the play didn’t allow me to, I guess, tag him in a safer manner."

By the numbers:

Hoskins, 32, is batting .242 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 82 games.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Big picture view:

Andrew Vaughn and Jake Bauers figure to split time at first base while Hoskins is out.

Vaughn, who came over from the Chicago White Sox in a trade last month, got called up from the minors Monday and hit a three-run homer off Dodgers All-Star right-hander Yoshibu Yamamoto in his first plate appearance with the Brewers. Bauers is hitting .212 with five homers and 18 RBIs in 55 games.