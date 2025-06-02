Brewers beat Reds; Christian Yelich's homer powers 8th straight win

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to eight games, beating the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Monday night. Christian Yelich hit his fourth home run in six games. Sal Frelick had a pair of hits for the Brewers, who have their longest winning streak since running off nine straight in August 2023.



Christian Yelich hit his fourth home run in six games and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to eight games, beating the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Monday night.

Yelich — named the National League Player of the Week earlier in the day — connected on a full-count slider from Brady Singer (6-4) and drove it 417 feet to straightaway center and off the batter's eye to put Milwaukee on top in the third inning.

Sal Frelick had a pair of hits for the Brewers, who have their longest winning streak since running off nine straight in August 2023.

Aaron Civale (1-1) picked up his first win of the season in his third start since missing nearly two months due to a strained left hamstring. The right-hander, who went 5 1/3 innings, rebounded after allowing two runs in the first and struck out five.

Trevor Megill retired Cincinnati in order in the ninth for his 12th save in 13 opportunities.

The Reds took a 2-0 lead in the first on RBI base hits by Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer.

The Brewers responded with a pair in the second after loading the bases. Joey Ortiz drew a walk to score Sal Frelick and Brice Truang's sacrifice fly plated Andrew Monasterio.

Key moment

The Reds had runners on first and second with one out in the sixth inning, but Milwaukee left-hander Rob Zastryzny struck out Jose Trevino and got pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal to ground out. Zastryzny was acquired in a trade with the Yankees on May 16. He was with the Brewers last season and went 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in nine appearances. He hasn't allowed a run in seven appearances this year.

Key stat

Yelich is batting .450 over the last 10 games. He has gone 18 for 40 with six homers and 14 RBIs.

Up next

Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.77 ERA) has the eighth-lowest ERA in the NL. Cincinnati will go with RHP Hunter Greene (4-3, 2.63 ERA).