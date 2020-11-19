Brewers promote Matt Arnold to senior VP and general manager

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, Nov. 19 that the team promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager.

A news release says Arnold, 41, joined the Brewers on Oct. 14, 2015 as vice president and assistant general manager. He was then promoted to senior vice president and assistant general manager in June 2019. Since the addition of Stearns (assumed his role on Oct. 5, 2015) and Arnold, the Brewers have the fifth-best record in the National League, going 373-336 (.526) since 2016. The team ranks third in the National League in winning percentage since 2017, going 300-247 (.548). Under the leadership of Stearns and Arnold, the Brewers have qualified for the postseason in each of the last three years, a feat previously never accomplished in franchise history.

Prior to joining the Brewers, Arnold spent nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays (2007-15), most recently as director of player personnel. During his time in Tampa Bay, the team won 90 or more games in five of six seasons from 2008-13 and qualified for the postseason four times (2008, 2010-11 and 2013), including the franchise’s first World Series appearance in 2008.

Arnold, who has 20 seasons of professional baseball experience, has also served roles with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2000), Texas Rangers (2002) and Cincinnati Reds (2003-06).